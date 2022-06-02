STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Join in thee celebrations as The Harmonium Project and The Steubenville Cultural Trust present: Ye Olde First Friday.

This month, First Friday meets a medieval fest on North and South Fourth Street, Steubenville, Ohio from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

From fencing to jousting, to getting locked in the stocks, this one will have it all.

Find thee Robin Hood and Maid Marian for some chocolate coins or drink some mead while listening to the music lineup which includes Dee and Paddy, Michael Manocchia et The Moody Minstrels, Faire May, and Adjy.