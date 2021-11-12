Two arrested after “significant” amount of drugs found in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville Police say two people are in jail after a “significant” seizure of cocaine.

According to a press release from the Steubenville Police Department, the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Woodland Avenue.

They found 70 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Drakes and 51-year-old Melissa Bell.

Drakes was charged with one count of possession of drugs and one county of tampering with evidence, both of which are felonies. Officials said additional charges could be possible.

Bell was arrested on an outstanding warrant but also faces counts of trafficking and possession.

Both remain in the Jefferson County Justice Center waiting on arraignment.

The Jefferson County Special Response Team also assisted.

