JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A two-car crash early Tuesday morning ended with one man being arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, authorities say.

Shawn Tyrone Womack, 32, of Weirton, allegedly fled the scene on foot after reportedly crashing his vehicle head-on into another motorists’ vehicle. That motorist was transported to Trinity West.

The accident occurred on Lincoln Avenue at Wilson Avenue in Steubenville just before 6 a.m.

An officer apprehended Womack, who was on foot and kept pulling away when the officer tried to stop him. The officer said Womack was unsteady on his feet and mumbling. The officer called for a second ambulance for Womack due to the severity of the accident.

Womack was cleared from Trinity West then transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Womack will be cited for OVI, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Womack will appear in court on March 24.

City Manager of Steubenville, Jim Mavromatis says that crash caused a lot of damage to the traffic lights at that intersection, Lincoln Avenue at Wilson Avenue. They are working on ways to fix it.