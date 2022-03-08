STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Urban Mission in Steubenville found it the perfect time for the Grand Opening of the Martha Manor Woman and Children’s Shelter.

Members of the community were welcomed to see the Urban Missions newest shelter.

They wanted to lift up the importance of women.

“When you empower and support women is really that it really benefits an entire community. So we’re showing that through support of services, whether it’s housing, health care, just wrap around services in general, that when we come together as a community that we can really help a lot of women.” Ashley Steele – Urban Mission Director

The Manor is a stepping stone to getting people back on their feet.

They said one of their main goals is to help people get into permanent housing.

“We are kind of the temporary solution into getting into permanent housing, so they do have time here to build up resources, to get things in order, so we can permanently house people.” Jodie Feezle – Urban Mission Emergency Services Director



The Urban Mission was gifted the building by the former Martha Manor board of directors.

Steele said it was always a home to women and they wanted to continue that legacy.

“This is a safe and welcoming space and it’s a beautiful space, so it’s our hope that we can continue that and to just really provide dignified for people.” Ashley Steele – Urban Mission Director

This is the third shelter for the Urban Mission.

They operate one for men, another for families, and now this one for women and children.

If anyone is in need of help they can visit the Urban Mission’s website or call 740-283-1621.