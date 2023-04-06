STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville is picking up nationwide attention from its city council meeting Tuesday night…not because of what was said during that meeting, but what happened beforehand.

A group of invited Vietnam veterans walked out, after two council members allegedly refused to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance out of protest.

It was something Vietnam vet Jack Ernest says he’s never seen before at a veterans ceremony.

He and the Vietnam Veterans Combat Support Group were invited to the meeting for a proclamation honoring their service, with the Pledge said at the beginning as usual.

That’s when he says he noticed two council members refusing to take part, with one allegedly turning away from the flag.

Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla says those members were First Ward Councilwoman Asantewa Anyabwile and Fourth Ward Councilman Royal Mayo.

Ernest calls it a gesture that he and the other vets knew nothing about beforehand…and one that hurt more than angered him.

While he belives in the right to protest, he feels that targeting the flag itself is a rejection of every American who fought and died for that right.

Mayor Barilla says the city has received calls across the country in support of the veterans, and calls the members’ actions “degrading to this nation.”

We seem to be getting more divided. And I don’t know the reasoning for it, but I wish we could just get along with one another. We’re all God’s children, we all believe in God, and we need to respect one another. Mayor Jerry Barilla, Steubenville

When we veterans look at the flag, and we see the red, to us that represents blood, blood that was shed on a battlefield by our fellow veterans, both men and women, both black and white, that we cannot stand by and see the refusal to honor those men and women and our flag. Jack Ernest, Chaplain, Vietnam Veterans Combat Support Group

Ernest says his group made a unanimous decision to not return to the council meeting to receive their proclamation.

7News reached out to both of the council members who allegedly protested the flag, but neither have responded at this time.

Mayor Barilla says all of the local responses he’s received have been in support of the veterans.

The next city council meeting will take place this Tuesday at 7:30.