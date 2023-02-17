STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Students at Wells Academy are celebrating Kindness Day!

The Preschool class raised $600 for the pets at the Jefferson County Humane Society!

As a way to say thank you and to educate JCHS came to the school today with their special furry friend Sandy!

JCHS workers say it’s very important for kids to learn how to approach and treat pets at a young age.

The Preschool teachers say they love animals and this was a special way for them to show that kindness and help their furry friends in need.

“The entire school made donations to sponsor the cats and dogs at the Humane Society. Our school does various things throughout the year for kindness, we encourage it every day with our students.” Melissa Karas – Preschool Teacher

“We feel that teaching the youth of our community, love and respect for animals will help to end animal cruelty in our community.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing & Outreach Manager JCHS

“Our preschool students they come in contact with animals all the time, whether their animals or animals out in the community. It’s important to know how to treat them, and how to take care of them.” Caitlin Gulling – Preschool Teacher

The money raised is going towards different sponsorships for the cats and dogs for their medical and daily care.

JCHS says they are so grateful for the donation!