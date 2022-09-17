STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Acclaimed writer and actor Jeffrey Paul Hatcher is the featured speaker for the Herald-Star Speaker Series on Nov. 2.

He will speak at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Indian Creek High School.

Hatcher is a Steubenville native and 1976 graduate of Wintersville High School. The son of the late Virginia and Paul Hatcher, he made a transition from acting to writing shortly after his 1980 graduation from Dennison University with a degree in theater and cinema.

Hatcher’s works have been performed on Broadway, off-Broadway and regionally across the United States and around the world.

His work for the stage includes the adaptation of the best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” which he wrote with the book’s author, Mitch Albom; “Compleat Female Stage Beauty,” which he adapted into the film “Stage Beauty,” which starred Claire Danes and Billy Crudup; “Three Viewings;” “Ella,” the musical biography of jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald; “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde;” and “Holmes and Watson.” His movie credits include “Casanova,” which starred Sienna Miller and Heath Ledger; “Mr. Holmes,” which starred Ian McKellen; and “Good Liar,” which starred Helen Mirren and McKellen.

Hatcher’s TV credits include episodes of “Columbo” and “The Mentalist” and the TV movie “Murder at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Hatcher’s work has earned numerous awards. Those include the 2013 IVEY Lifetime Achievement Award, the Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, the Barrymore Award for Best New Play for “A Picasso” and the L.A. Critics Award for Best Adaptation for “Cousin Bette.”

Hatcher’s presentation will be the 12th in the speakers’ series, which dates back to 2012. Past speakers include Secret Service Agent Clint Hill, author Lisa McCubbin, Tony and Jonna Mendez, Capt. Richard Phillips, retired Air Force Col. Mark Tillman, Rebekah Gregory, Mark Geist, Jeanine Pirro, retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, John Quinones, Matthew Charles and Eddie Olczyk.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 19 at the Herald-Star office, 401 Herald Square, Steubenville. The cost is $25 for a general admission ticket. Tickets also are available at heraldstaronline.com and weirtondailytimes.com.

A VIP package is available and includes admission to a private reception that will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Gaslite Restaurant at 820 Canton Road in Wintersville. That package includes a meet-and-greet with Hatcher and the chance to have a photograph taken with him, transportation from and to the high school and preferred seating for the presentation. The price is $125 for a couple and $75 for a single ticket.

For information about tickets and the availability of VIP packages, contact Diana Brown at the Herald-Star at (740) 283-4711.

Area high school and junior high school students will have the opportunity to attend the presentation at no charge, thanks to the support of area sponsors.

Joining the Herald-Star and The Weirton Daily Times as sponsors for the presentation are Eastern Gateway Community College, the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Main Street Bank, the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and WTRF-TV.

Special support is being provided by the Indian Creek Local School District, Em-Media, the Gaslite and the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority.