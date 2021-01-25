Jumpstart 2021 by learning how to Navigate the Unknown. WTRF along with our Media Trade Association partners invite you to attend Strategic Navigation. These virtual seminars will be on Wednesday, February 17th at 9:00am and 2:00pm and Thursday February 18th at 9:00am.

What to Expect at the Virtual Event:

3 GAME CHANGING ways that businesses attract new customers during uncertain times

How the Smartest Marketers in the World buy Media

A Proven System that has helped small businesses experience Rapid Growth

