Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
MISSING: WV state police looking for missing teen
Video
Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
7SportsZoneFlashback
7 Sports Zone Flashback, Nailers Advance To Conference Finals
Video
video
Gov.Justice overwhelmed with request reopens tanning salons
Video
MISSING: WV state police looking for missing teen
Video
Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered
Video
President Trump’s error page mocks Joe Biden
Video
Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever
Video
Coronavirus In Marshall County: 15 recoveries; 25 positive cases
Video
Grocery store prices post highest jump in 46 years
Video
Columbiana County reports 1 new coronavirus-related death
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Positive test results continue to decline; Mountain State at 2.10 %
Video
Police: Man caught on camera choking ex-girlfriend’s dog
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Gov.Justice overwhelmed with request reopens tanning salons
Video
MISSING: WV state police looking for missing teen
Video
Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered
Video
President Trump’s error page mocks Joe Biden
Video
Trending Stories
Gov.Justice overwhelmed with request reopens tanning salons
Video
MISSING: WV state police looking for missing teen
Video
Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News