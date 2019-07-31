Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
Top Stories
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
Digital Exclusive: What does a senior graphic designer think about the 2020 Presidential logos?
Trump required to release tax returns under new California law
Wheeling man arrested for wearing masks and disturbance of church services
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
West Liberty Picked 6th , Wheeling 11th In MEC Preseason Football Poll
Top Stories
Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday
Top Stories
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
McAfee signs multi-year deal with ESPN; will call Thursday night college football games
Sunday Sit-Down with Ohio All-Stars
WV Open Final Results
Living Local
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Christmas In July
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Valley Idol
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
air
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
video
Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
Digital Exclusive: What does a senior graphic designer think about the 2020 Presidential logos?
Trump required to release tax returns under new California law
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Pa. Walmart turns herself in
Wheeling man arrested for wearing masks and disturbance of church services
Spartanburg woman says 9 tarantulas were stolen from her porch
Police bodycam video shows Okla. woman refusing to sign ticket, kicking officer
10-year-old charged with assault after dodgeball game causes injury
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Christmas In July
Trending Stories
Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
Digital Exclusive: What does a senior graphic designer think about the 2020 Presidential logos?
Trump required to release tax returns under new California law
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News