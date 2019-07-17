Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
A wrinkle in the FaceApp fun: is the Russian-owned app safe?
Top Stories
Meet Aubrey Leigh, and an old face, Rachel Dierkes!
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston appoints a new independent auditor
Accident inside Wheeling Tunnel
Cat with firecrackers strapped to paw has leg amputated
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Hummel Fans 10, Post 1 Cracks The Shield
Top Stories
Will “Horns down” be flagged this year? “It depends.”
Top Stories
Wheeling Post 1 Shuts Out Moundsville Post 3
Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident
Nailers Resign Lucas Kohls
Roughriders Zimmerman AAL Coach Of The Year
Living Local
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Christmas In July
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Around The World Dinner
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
app
A wrinkle in the FaceApp fun: is the Russian-owned app safe?
video
A wrinkle in the FaceApp fun: is the Russian-owned app safe?
Mayor says Wheeling Suspension Bridge is “not going anywhere”
Meet Aubrey Lee, and an old face, Rachael Dierkes!
Happy National Hot Dog Day!
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Dr. John Mattox– the owner and curator of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing– passes away
Deputies: Florida man tied up wife’s lover, cut off penis
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison
6-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball
Father of slain journalist Alison Parker pushing for more regulation of tech companies
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Christmas In July
Trending Stories
A wrinkle in the FaceApp fun: is the Russian-owned app safe?
Mayor says Wheeling Suspension Bridge is “not going anywhere”
Meet Aubrey Lee, and an old face, Rachael Dierkes!
Cat with firecrackers strapped to paw has leg amputated
Beat the heat in Belmont County with this list of Cooling Centers
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News