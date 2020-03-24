Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
American Red Cross calls for donors; critical blood shortage across U.S.
Video
America awaits vote on $1.7 Trillion stimulus package to save our economy
Video
OVRTA/EORTA offers free bus fare while operating on normal schedule
Video
Can Congress vote from home during a pandemic? A leader in the US Senate weighs in
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
attorn
WV Attorney General warns against theft and hoarding of medical equipment
Video
video
President Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WV Attorney General warns against theft and hoarding of medical equipment
Video
Trinity Health System offers virtual urgent care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Justice asks West Virginians to come together for Day of Prayer
Video
VA Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Clarksburg
Video
Secretary of State calls for voting changes in WV primary election
Video
Wheeling Health Right staying busy as nonessential workers transition to ‘work from home’
Video
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing not limited to Hancock County residents
Video
Belmont County Salvation Army sees huge turnout at food giveaway
Video
West Virginia jumps to 39 positive cases of COVID-19
Video
DeWine suspects misleading data due to COVID-19 testing kit shortage
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
President Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WV Attorney General warns against theft and hoarding of medical equipment
Video
Trinity Health System offers virtual urgent care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Justice asks West Virginians to come together for Day of Prayer
Video
VA Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Clarksburg
Video
Trending Stories
President Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Video
WV Attorney General warns against theft and hoarding of medical equipment
Video
Trinity Health System offers virtual urgent care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Justice asks West Virginians to come together for Day of Prayer
Video
Learning Fast: Wheeling University Professors move to Blackboard
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News