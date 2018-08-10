Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets
Top Stories
West Virginia bridges in poor condition
Top Stories
Police: Baby shot after woman rejects man
“Releaf Health” opens in Bellaire, with a doctor who can issue medical marijuana cards
Canadian man wanted on rape charges of WV woman caught at Atlanta airport
Glen Dale man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Belmont County
New program reaches out to people struggling with both substance abuse and mental health issues
Belmont County man dies in single-vehicle crash
Lyme Disease is on the rise in Belmont County
Commissioners say Bechtel contract doesn’t mean cracker deal is carved in stone
Martins Ferry residents voice their concerns at town hall meeting
More Belmont County Headlines
Officials offer tips for possible bear sightings
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 in a hotel for drugs.
Two men are in the Belmont County Jail, after last week’s crime spree in St. Clairsville
Little hope left for missing Belmont County couple in year-old case
More thefts reported in St. Clairsville
Flushing man on the run from authorities after child pornography investigation
Belmont County GIS could help voters get to the polls on Election Day
OSHP asks drivers to avoid Route 147 near Klee’s Crossing due to high water
Parts of Belmont County could see the worst flooding
Bellaire infant fights for her life
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Several delegates receive backlash following education bill vote
Warwood Farmers Market a ‘win-win’ for the community
Dr. Shelby Haines takes office as Marshall County Superintendent
Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods
Watch Ohio Lottery drawings only on WTRF, starting July 1
Junior Police, Fire Academy gives students behind-the-scenes look
Rural broadband prompts Congress to propose changes to FCC
Monroe Co. Commissioners vote to sell Care Center
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets
Building a Better Community: WATCH
New charges could come against Brylee West
Ohio Route 7, North of Toronto update
Building a Better Community: SAHC self-defense class
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News