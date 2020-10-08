Skip to content
Live Video
Top Stories
OVMC contents auction called off
Top Stories
Ohio McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
Vice President Mike Pence to host rally in Columbus
Man cuts off finger, kills dog and cat, tells officers he ‘ate their hearts’
Campaigns are sending billions of election text messages. Here’s how to stop them
Bergholz Police Department
Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator leads to arrests in Ohio
60+ Halloween movies to watch during October
Wetzel County closes New Martinsville Elementary School due to COVID concerns; WV DHHR calls school an outbreak
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Stimulus checks: McConnell says stimulus package ‘unlikely in the next three weeks’
Dog feces tossed into yard with Trump, ‘All Lives Matter’ signs
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms record number of cases in 24 hours: 382
Gov. DeWine stops in Trumbull County to address rising local COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: WV DHHR considers New Martinsville Elementary School an outbreak
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
McKinley vs. Cline: The race for West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District
More Video
Game of the Week
59SportsZone Week 5 Game of the Week: Liberty v. Independence
59SportsZone Week Four Game of the Week: Bluefield v. Princeton
Video
59SportsZone Game of the Week: Independence vs. Shady Spring
