Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local man uses wreaths to comfort parents grieving a loss
Top Stories
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/16/19
PHOTOS: Holiday-themed messages promote safe driving on Ohio highways
Pelosi: Power of gavel means President Trump is ‘impeached forever’
Wakanda removed from USDA trade partners list
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Steelers cut reserve safety Kelly following arrest at bar
Top Stories
Steelers’ Kelly faces charges after police called to bar
No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Kentucky to battle in Las Vegas
Wheeling Park Improves To 3-1
Steelers look to strengthen playoff position vs. Bell, Jets
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
BLACK PANTHER
Wakanda removed from USDA trade partners list
video
Man who knowingly spread HIV to serve 9 years
Local man uses wreaths to comfort parents grieving a loss
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/16/19
Pelosi: Power of gavel means President Trump is ‘impeached forever’
Wakanda removed from USDA trade partners list
Senate unanimously passes landmark anti-robocalls bill; President Trump expected to sign
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75 yards
Police therapy dog caught hoarding charity drive toys
Thieves rip out a safe through a wall; O.J. Simpson memorabilia was inside
Video shows two Carnival cruise ships collide at Cozumel
President Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
Santa’s reindeer receive clean bill of health, cleared to fly on Christmas Eve
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Former President Obama: Women are better at leading
Georgia family finds an owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Give someone a new life in the new year; donate blood
19-year-old Chrystul Kizer faces life in prison for killing accused pedophile who allegedly abused her
8-year-old rakes in $26 million on YouTube
Ohio woman sentenced for using juvenile to sell methamphetamine in Marshall County
Trending Stories
Man who knowingly spread HIV to serve 9 years
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/16/19
PHOTOS: Holiday-themed messages promote safe driving on Ohio highways
Pelosi: Power of gavel means President Trump is ‘impeached forever’
Wakanda removed from USDA trade partners list
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News