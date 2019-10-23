Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
World’s largest periodic table & other great videos
Top Stories
Free taco next Wednesday & other trending stories
Part of Triadelphia to be without water
Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner: study
Terminal cancer patients give up precious time to convince lawmakers to make a difference
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Do It For Tuitt? Steelers D-line regroups minus injured star
Top Stories
Scary good: Browns, Mayfield set for ‘ghostly’ Patriots D
CA House Band of the Week: Toronto Red Knights
Pirates part ways with president Coonelly after 12 years
No. 18 Ohio State hopes to rebound after up and down season
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
brain
Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner: study
video
Video shows students assaulting Ohio high school teacher
World’s largest periodic table & other great videos
Free taco next Wednesday & other trending stories
Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner: study
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Terminal cancer patients give up precious time to convince lawmakers to make a difference
SMART Centre Market wins Show of Hands
The Health Plan President and CEO announces plan to step down
Ohio County Schools awarded $5,000 from Martha Parlin Trust
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Terminal cancer patients give up precious time to convince lawmakers to make a difference
SMART Centre Market wins Show of Hands
Ohio County Schools awarded $5,000 from Martha Parlin Trust
Congress frustrated over VA death investigation in Clarksburg
South Carolina shooting suspect arrested in Wheeling
Trending Stories
Video shows students assaulting Ohio high school teacher
Part of Triadelphia to be without water
Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner: study
SMART Centre Market wins Show of Hands
The Health Plan President and CEO announces plan to step down
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News