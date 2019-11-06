Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Judge blocks ‘conscience’ rule from going into effect
Top Stories
WVDA confirms presence of Spotted Lanternfly in West Virginia
Family asking woman to turn herself in, after giving birth to stillborn with toxic level of meth
NASA: Human activities are drying out the amazon
Woman who gave the finger to Trump’s car wins election
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Safety Randall returns to practice with struggling Browns
Top Stories
Maryland-Ohio St. Preview
Preston lifts Ohio over St. Bonaventure 65-53
Shadyside’s Reiman Athlete Of The Week
Park Volleyball Wins First Sectional Since 2010
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
bud lite
Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020
video
Judge blocks ‘conscience’ rule from going into effect
Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020
Starbucks rolling out its new holiday cups
WVDA confirms presence of Spotted Lanternfly in West Virginia
Emily’s Noon weather update
Teen hid siblings, walked 14 miles for help after Mormon family killed in attack
Cookies in space & other great videos
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
What’s trending on Wednesday
Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020
Starbucks rolling out its new holiday cups
WVDA confirms presence of Spotted Lanternfly in West Virginia
Teen hid siblings, walked 14 miles for help after Mormon family killed in attack
Cookies in space & other great videos
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Trending Stories
Judge blocks ‘conscience’ rule from going into effect
Straub Automotive gives $14,000 to local hospitals
Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020
Starbucks rolling out its new holiday cups
WVDA confirms presence of Spotted Lanternfly in West Virginia
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News