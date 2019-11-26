Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
McKinley weighs in on impeachment
Top Stories
AEP preparing for high winds, power outages
88-year-old Korean War veteran saves girl from dog attack with plastic Christmas decoration
Man in banana car pulled over, officer gave him $20
Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights nominated for USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
No. 1 Ohio State set for battle vs. peaking No. 13 Michigan
Top Stories
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Steelers to start rookie Hodges in rematch with Browns
Transfer quarterbacks shining ahead of The Game
WV Roughriders hold preseason presser, announce tryouts
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bransfield must apologize and pay back $792,638
bus driver
School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route
video
School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route
Democrats push impeachment inquiry to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing
Nutcracker Village, Advent Market returns for holiday season
McKinley weighs in on impeachment
AEP preparing for high winds, power outages
Presidential hopeful rips Trump for supporting coal industry
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Steubenville up to par with air quality standards
WV Roughriders hold preseason presser, announce tryouts
Turkey tips from a local chef
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route
Democrats push impeachment inquiry to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing
Nutcracker Village, Advent Market returns for holiday season
McKinley weighs in on impeachment
AEP preparing for high winds, power outages
Presidential hopeful rips Trump for supporting coal industry
Trending Stories
School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route
Trump vows he won’t change name of Thanksgiving
Democrats push impeachment inquiry to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing
Indian Creek Schools vote ‘yes’ to arming teachers
Nutcracker Village, Advent Market returns for holiday season
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News