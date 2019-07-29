Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Capital One data breach affects about 100M customers
Top Stories
Kroger rolling out fees for cashback at checkout
Marshall County man says pipeline is causing major issues to his property
‘The Watchdog’ to make an announcement this Thursday
It’s National Wing Day!
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday
Top Stories
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
Top Stories
McAfee signs multi-year deal with ESPN; will call Thursday night college football games
Sunday Sit-Down with Ohio All-Stars
WV Open Final Results
Kalkreuth Tournament Final Results
Living Local
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Christmas In July
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Valley Idol
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Capital One
Capital One data breach affects about 100M customers
video
Capital One data breach affects about 100M customers
Kroger rolling out fees for cashback at checkout
Pothole garden & other great videos
Halloween weekend petition & other trending news
Emily’s Tuesday AM Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Marshall County man says pipeline is causing major issues to his property
‘The Watchdog’ to make an announcement this Thursday
It’s National Wing Day!
WWII Bracelet Returned to Daughter Decades Later
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Christmas In July
Trending Stories
Capital One data breach affects about 100M customers
Kroger rolling out fees for cashback at checkout
Marshall County man says pipeline is causing major issues to his property
‘The Watchdog’ to make an announcement this Thursday
It’s National Wing Day!
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News