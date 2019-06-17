Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets
Top Stories
West Virginia bridges in poor condition
Top Stories
Police: Baby shot after woman rejects man
“Releaf Health” opens in Bellaire, with a doctor who can issue medical marijuana cards
Canadian man wanted on rape charges of WV woman caught at Atlanta airport
Glen Dale man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Casino
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort sold
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Delegates receive backlash following education bill vote
Rain or shine, buy local at the Warwood Farmers Market
New Marshall County Superintendent takes oath
Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods
Ohio Lottery drawings start July 1 on WTRF
Junior Police, Fire Academy gives students behind-the-scenes look
Rural broadband prompts Congress to propose changes to FCC
Monroe Co. Commissioners vote to sell Care Center
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets
Building a Better Community: WATCH
New charges could come against Brylee West
Ohio Route 7, North of Toronto update
Building a Better Community: SAHC self-defense class
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News