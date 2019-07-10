Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
Emergencies
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Belmont County now has a humane agent
Top Stories
Man charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity appeared in court today
Top Stories
Need for a jail in Harrison County
Weirton residents file lawsuit due to the handling of Weirton Steel BOP building
Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain
Son begs dad not to call police on a black man
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Children benefit from Wheeling YMCA summer camp
Top Stories
West Virginia State BOE Approves SSAC’s Proposal To Add A Fourth Class In Basketball
Top Stories
Senator Manchin introduces bill calling for equal pay of U.S. women’s and men’s national soccer teams
Live: U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Parade
Vineyard Church of Wheeling offers free summer sports camp
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Keep WTRF on DirecTV
Ohio Lottery
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
cats
Belmont County now has a humane agent
video
Children benefit from Wheeling YMCA summer camp
Belmont County now has a humane agent
Man charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity appeared in court today
Warner delivers keynote speech at WV Sheriffs’ Youth Leadership Academy
Weirton residents file lawsuit due to the handling of Weirton Steel BOP building
Son begs dad not to call police on a black man
Homeland Security investigating a drone that forced a helicopter to land
Reward increases for missing Belmont County couple
Man accused of killing 12-year-old pleads not guilty to charges
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Belmont County now has a humane agent
Man charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity appeared in court today
Weirton residents file lawsuit due to the handling of Weirton Steel BOP building
WVEA sends Intent to Sue Notice to West Virginia
Roads in Harrison County in need of some repairs
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News