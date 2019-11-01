Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
New Ohio bill plans to give students more shut eye
Top Stories
Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race
Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
UPDATE: 1,000 AEP customers still service in northern panhandle
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
V.A.L.E.S. football game honors military
Top Stories
Week 10 Friday SportsZone Football Roundup
No. 12 Baylor still undefeated after 17-14 win over WVU
St.C Defeats Wheeling Central
Backups no more, Brissett, Rudolph leading Colts, Steelers
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times
Christianson Hill
Christianson Hill rape trial continues
video
Christianson Hill rape trial continues
OH Lawmakers looking to cap costs for diabetics when it comes to insulin
WV racing officials say horse body was improperly dumped
More pay for Blackjewel coal miners; pension concerns rise
Preparations continue as Moundsville await official announcement of cracker plant
Students at Center McMechen Elementary benefit animal shelter
V.A.L.E.S. football game honors military
Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars returns this weekend
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network receives $125k grant
Flash flooding damages Wellsburg apartment building, displace residents
Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Flash flooding damages Wellsburg apartment building, displace residents
Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race
Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Emily’s Noon weather update
UPDATE: 1,000 AEP customers still service in northern panhandle
Trending Stories
New Ohio bill plans to give students more shut eye
Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race
Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
Ruby Memorial becomes first hospital able to transplant multiple organs
McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News