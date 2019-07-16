Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Ikea is closing its only U.S. factory
Top Stories
WV state police issue warning on email scams
Wetzel County teacher charged with soliciting a minor
Basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing player
Business owner offers homeless man job paying $15 an hour, when man refuses, tables are turned
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Post 1 Shuts Out Moundsville Post 3
Top Stories
Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident
Top Stories
Nailers Resign Lucas Kohls
Roughriders Zimmerman AAL Coach Of The Year
Children benefit from Wheeling YMCA summer camp
West Virginia State BOE Approves SSAC’s Proposal To Add A Fourth Class In Basketball
Living Local
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Christmas In July
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Around The World Dinner
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
closing
Ikea is closing its only U.S. factory
video
Ikea is closing its only U.S. factory
Sheriff: 16-year-old shoots, then rapes girl
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Business owner offers homeless man job paying $15 an hour, when man refuses, tables are turned
Graphic suicide scene edited out of ’13 Reasons Why’ finale
Dolphin pod caught on camera & other great videos
Metallica kids book & other trending news
Emily’s Tuesday AM Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Water debate reaches boiling point in St. Clairsville
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Christmas In July
Trending Stories
Ikea is closing its only U.S. factory
Sheriff: 16-year-old shoots, then rapes girl
WV state police issue warning on email scams
Wetzel County teacher charged with soliciting a minor
Basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing player
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News