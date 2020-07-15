Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Rare comet to grace skies over the Ohio Valley
Video
What’s the fastest disappearing job in West Virginia? The answer may surprise you
Video
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Video
Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
comics
NukEm Comics hits goal on Kickstarter, so what’s next?
Video
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Rare comet to grace skies over the Ohio Valley
Video
What’s the fastest disappearing job in West Virginia? The answer may surprise you
Video
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Video
Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Kroger will require all customers to wear masks in stores starting July 22
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 4 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Former WV teacher and former Miss Kentucky sentenced in obscene material case
Video
Commissioners give tax break to truck dealership
Video
Wolf imposes restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings
Video
Governor Wolf announces new statewide mitigation orders going into effect July 16th
Video
“Patriotic Disobedience” Flyer at Ohio Bakery Causes Uproar
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Rare comet to grace skies over the Ohio Valley
Video
What’s the fastest disappearing job in West Virginia? The answer may surprise you
Video
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Video
Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Kroger will require all customers to wear masks in stores starting July 22
Video
Trending Stories
What’s the fastest disappearing job in West Virginia? The answer may surprise you
Video
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Video
Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Kroger will require all customers to wear masks in stores starting July 22
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 4 new COVID-19 cases
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News