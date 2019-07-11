Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
Emergencies
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Fight breaks out in Ohio courtroom over Youngstown Market Street Killer
Top Stories
UPDATE: Officer recovering from injuries after dog attack; WTRF speaks to family
Top Stories
20 Tons of cocaine found on JP Morgan cargo ship
Columbus babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back
Opening of new facility at the TRC heralds testing of autonomous technology
Belmont County now has a humane agent
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Children benefit from Wheeling YMCA summer camp
Top Stories
West Virginia State BOE Approves SSAC’s Proposal To Add A Fourth Class In Basketball
Top Stories
Senator Manchin introduces bill calling for equal pay of U.S. women’s and men’s national soccer teams
Live: U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Parade
Vineyard Church of Wheeling offers free summer sports camp
Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Keep WTRF on DirecTV
Ohio Lottery
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
courtroom
Fight breaks out in Ohio courtroom over Youngstown Market Street Killer
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Fight breaks out in Ohio courtroom over Youngstown Market Street Killer
Pet Of The Week: Braveheart
20 Tons of cocaine found on JP Morgan cargo ship
Columbus babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back
Emily’s Thursday AM Forecast
Dachshund race & other great videos
Tie-dye frappuccino & other trending news
Opening of new facility at the TRC heralds testing of autonomous technology
The Ziegenfelder Company hosts “thank you” event
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Fight breaks out in Ohio courtroom over Youngstown Market Street Killer
Fatal shooting in Steubenville
UPDATE: Officer recovering from injuries after dog attack; WTRF speaks to family
20 Tons of cocaine found on JP Morgan cargo ship
Columbus babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News