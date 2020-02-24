Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Is traffic stressing you out? Here’s four tips to decompress
Video
Top Stories
Healing through ‘Restorative Justice’ amid abuse crisis in Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
Video
“Public charge” rule effective Monday
Video
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Martins Ferry man
Video
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for using counterfeit money to pay for a sex worker
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Wrestling Sending Large Group To State Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Pirates’ Archer scratched from start due to neck tightness
Muhammad scores 22, No. 25 Ohio State tops No. 7 Maryland
No. 17 West Virginia looks to salvage split of Texas trip
First-ever Girls Wrestling State Tournament held in Ohio
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
TVB Roadshow
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
criminal
Bridgeport residents continue to face issues in wake of criminal charges against mayor
Video
video
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Washington
Video
West Virginia Republicans move forward on tax overhaul
Video
Mayor Elliott outlines State of the City address
Video
W.Va. among states receiving big bucks to combat opioid use during, after pregnancy
Video
Is traffic stressing you out? Here’s four tips to decompress
Video
‘A new day’: Harvey Weinstein convicted, led away in cuffs
Video
Bellaire Public Library kicks off lecture series with cold case
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Healing through ‘Restorative Justice’ amid abuse crisis in Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
Video
9-year-old asks Pete Buttigieg to help him
Video
“Public charge” rule effective Monday
Video
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Martins Ferry man
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Washington
Video
West Virginia Republicans move forward on tax overhaul
Video
Mayor Elliott outlines State of the City address
Video
W.Va. among states receiving big bucks to combat opioid use during, after pregnancy
Video
Is traffic stressing you out? Here’s four tips to decompress
Video
‘A new day’: Harvey Weinstein convicted, led away in cuffs
Video
Trending Stories
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Washington
Video
West Virginia Republicans move forward on tax overhaul
Video
Mayor Elliott outlines State of the City address
Video
W.Va. among states receiving big bucks to combat opioid use during, after pregnancy
Video
Is traffic stressing you out? Here’s four tips to decompress
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News