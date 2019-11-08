Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops; no word on casualties
Top Stories
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
Doughboy Statue leaves Wheeling to receive face lift
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day by 3 hours
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Friday Sportszone Football Matchups and Results. Week 11
Top Stories
No. 3 Ohio St tries to avoid distraction in push for playoff
Stumbling Texas Tech, WVU looking to avoid Big 12 basement
No. 3 Ohio State sits star DE Chase Young, who blames loan
The Latest: Young says Ohio St suspension due to loan
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
death row
Death rejected for Ohio man who killed ex-girlfriend’s parents
video
Death rejected for Ohio man who killed ex-girlfriend’s parents
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
Doughboy Statue leaves Wheeling to receive face lift
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight
Alexa’s Noon Update
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day by 3 hours
All Marines are now allowed to use umbrellas – for the first time in more than 200 years
‘I made a mistake’ Chase Young releases statement on having to sit out against Maryland
Decades-old Twinkie & other great videos
2019 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees & other trending stories
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day by 3 hours
All Marines are now allowed to use umbrellas – for the first time in more than 200 years
Trending Stories
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops; no word on casualties
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News