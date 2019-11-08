Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
National Youth Advocate Program in need of Fosters
Top Stories
Car club provides children with toys for the holidays
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops; no word on casualties
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
Doughboy Statue leaves Wheeling to receive face lift
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Friday Sportszone Football Matchups and Results. Week 11
Top Stories
No. 3 Ohio St tries to avoid distraction in push for playoff
Stumbling Texas Tech, WVU looking to avoid Big 12 basement
No. 3 Ohio State sits star DE Chase Young, who blames loan
The Latest: Young says Ohio St suspension due to loan
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Doan
Doan’s 7News Fan Van Slideshow
video
Fight against human trafficking continues at Ohio statehouse
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student
WV officers seize exotic pets from shop accused of cruelty
National Youth Advocate Program in need of Fosters
Local churches honoring military, first responders in special service
Death rejected for Ohio man who killed ex-girlfriend’s parents
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
Doughboy Statue leaves Wheeling to receive face lift
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day by 3 hours
All Marines are now allowed to use umbrellas – for the first time in more than 200 years
Trending Stories
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops; no word on casualties
Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight
City of Wheeling hoping to expand recreational opportunities with a Bankshot Basketball System
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News