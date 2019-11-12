Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio County introduces new family treatment court
Top Stories
Local doctor to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tiny deer-like animal thought lost to science photographed for first time in 30 years
Supreme Court allows Sandy Hook families to sue Remington
WV man facing sexual abuse charges involving 5-year-old
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Creek’s Fante, Athlete of the Week
Top Stories
Alabama 5th in CFP committee rankings after loss to LSU
Drop Zone? Steelers playmakers searching for consistency
2 of a kind: Chubb, Hunt give Browns powerful backfield
Indian Creek, Team Of The Week
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dr. William Mercer
Local doctor to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
video
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Veterans Voices: PTSD therapy in the pastures
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Accident causes traffic delays near I-70/I-470 merger
Local doctor to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Breaking down the public impeachment hearings
Legislators weigh in on new Greyhound Survey
50 vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in Ohio
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Veterans Voices: PTSD therapy in the pastures
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Accident causes traffic delays near I-70/I-470 merger
Trending Stories
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Ohio County introduces new family treatment court
Accident causes traffic delays near I-70/I-470 merger
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News