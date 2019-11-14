Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups
Top Stories
Lawsuit against Ohio County BOE ends
Update on Marshall County roads
Belmont County man arraigned on four counts of “grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance
Marshall County Schools to celebrate American Education Week
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Ex-Browns receiver Antonio Callaway gets 10-game drug ban
Top Stories
Browns star Garrett facing NFL discipline after outburst
Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl
No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”
Steelers and Browns match-up ends in a brawl
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
dunkin
Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups
video
Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Teens charged with photographer’s death scheduled to be in court
No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”
Oh: couple allegedly beat, starved 47lb 11-year-old girl
Steelers and Browns match-up ends in a brawl
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Lawsuit against Ohio County BOE ends
Community says goodbye to beloved firefighter
Update on Marshall County roads
Belmont County man faces burglary and theft of drug charges
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”
Oh: couple allegedly beat, starved 47lb 11-year-old girl
Steelers and Browns match-up ends in a brawl
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Lawsuit against Ohio County BOE ends
Community says goodbye to beloved firefighter
Trending Stories
10th Cardiovascular Health Conference underway at Oglebay
Teens charged with photographer’s death scheduled to be in court
Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups
No Police investigation in Browns-Steelers brawl- Steelers agent says “not ruled out”
Oh: couple allegedly beat, starved 47lb 11-year-old girl
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News