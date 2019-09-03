Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Top Stories
You can now stay in the beach house where ‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed
Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
Pittsburgh police believe Twitter threat ‘not to be credible’
Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales, ask customers not to carry guns into stores
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Mike Tomlin addresses members of the media during weekly news conference
Top Stories
Wheeling Central’s Creighton Our Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Shadyside named Quaker Steak and Lube Team of the Week
OV TOP 7 Plays of the Week
Madonna Beats Bridgeport in Season Opener
Steubenville Catholic Central wins season opener under new head coach, Tony Agresta
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Wheeling 250 Parade
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Neal McCoy Tickets
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
ecig
Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
video
Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
Pittsburgh police believe Twitter threat ‘not to be credible’
Moose loose on football field & other great videos
Facial recognition on Facebook & other trending news
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
WVDOH building bridge using new technology
6-year-old boy gives up Disney trip to aid Dorian evacuees
Drinking more than 2 sodas per day can increase your risk of dying, study finds
Ohio Valley Power Yoga offering free classes to OVMC, EORH employees
More Video
Your Ohio Valley Weather Update
Alexa's Noon Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
Wheeling 250 Parade
Job and Career Fair
Neal McCoy Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
Pittsburgh police believe Twitter threat ‘not to be credible’
First ever ‘Pints for a Purpose’ at Hightower Brewing Co.
Wheeling Council moves zoning change vote to September 17th
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News