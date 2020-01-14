Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Former presidential candidate Ojeda to run for U.S. Senate
Top Stories
Teens accused of giving two year old a vaping device
Man found dead at truck stop near Dallas Pike
Senator Trump introduces resolution to remind Frederick County, Virginia, of its invitation to join State of West Virginia
Burger King under fire for curse word in commercial
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Day Won: Browns’ Stefanski impresses in roll out by Browns
Top Stories
Lady Knights cruise past Trinity Christian
Lady Jets now 15-0
OVAC “Ron Mauck” Wrestling Tournament to be held
No. 12 West Virginia welcomes surging TCU
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
experts
US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
video
US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
W.Va. moves to make shelter dogs official state dog
Baby died in bathtub after mother took ‘me time,’ deputies say
Authorities urging motorists to SLOW DOWN following I-70 speed limit change
Emily’s Noon weather update
Pittsburgh man issued warrant for ATM stolen in Cameron
Ohio teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney
Search warrant lands Cleveland man in Belmont Co. Jail
Cancer death rates down from 2016-2017
Infant dies after being attacked by family dog in Ohio home
House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate
Florida teen installs cameras in home to prove parental abuse
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
W.Va. moves to make shelter dogs official state dog
Baby died in bathtub after mother took ‘me time,’ deputies say
Authorities urging motorists to SLOW DOWN following I-70 speed limit change
Emily’s Noon weather update
Pittsburgh man issued warrant for ATM stolen in Cameron
Trending Stories
Marshall Co. first responders to be honored during Wheeling Nailers game
Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear workshops in a few months
US drinking more now than just before Prohibition
W.Va. moves to make shelter dogs official state dog
Brooks & Dunn returns to the road following reunion album
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News