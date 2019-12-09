Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Benwood pool complete, opening in 2020
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush’s grandson announces bid for Texas congressional seat
GM lending $40M to startup company buying closed Ohio plant
1 seriously injured in 50+ vehicle crash in Iowa
Man arrested after rehearsing mass shooting plot on video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns trying not to let OBJ drama wreck postseason push
Top Stories
Not just Duck; Other Steeler rookies also keying playoff run
Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Sportsperson of the Year
Beyond the Field- Players react on Wheeling Central’s three-peat
Steelers hang on for 23-17 victory over Cardinals
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Feel The Love
‘Feel The Love’ Christmas concert returns for final year
video
‘Feel The Love’ Christmas concert returns for final year
Ohio lawmakers seek to make insurance companies pay for stage IV cancer
Impeachment hearing draws too-simple answers
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Brillant-Wellsburg bridge making progress, eyes completion by 2021
Trial date set for alleged serial rapist
Businesses collecting toy, monetary donations for ‘Share to Give’
Commissioners meet with DeWine, remain optimistic about cracker plant
Active shooter… 2 dead? Rumors lead to frenzy on social media
Nutcracker Village and Advent Market is economic “life saver” for community
Benwood pool complete, opening in 2020
George H.W. Bush’s grandson announces bid for Texas congressional seat
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Benwood pool complete, opening in 2020
George H.W. Bush’s grandson announces bid for Texas congressional seat
Man arrested after rehearsing mass shooting plot on video
Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34
White Castle recalls frozen burgers over listeria fears
Man accused of carving his name on girlfriend’s face with a knife
Trending Stories
Warrant: Teacher made child sit in soiled pants as a lesson
‘Feel The Love’ Christmas concert returns for final year
Ohio lawmakers seek to make insurance companies pay for stage IV cancer
Impeachment hearing draws too-simple answers
Chase Young, Justin Fields named Heisman Trophy finalists
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News