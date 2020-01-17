Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory
Top Stories
Poll ranks Governor Justice as eighth most unpopular governor in U.S.
Father, Daughter Claim DEA Seized $82,000 Worth Of Life Savings At Pittsburgh International Airport
Deaf man sues PornHub over lack of closed captions
OK state senator proposes ‘MAGA’ license plate
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Students at John Marshall sound off on Astros cheating scandal
Top Stories
Berry back to interview with Browns about GM opening
No. 21 Ohio State, Penn State out to stop January skids
West Virginia hoping for different result vs. Kansas St.
Wheeling Park Holds Off Morgantown
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
fitness
Health & Fitness: Restore Yoga + Wellness in St. Clairsville
video
Capito files for reelection, faces potential race with Ojeda
WLU sponsors public forum on human trafficking
2019 sets new record for job creation in Ohio
Farmers one step closer to hemp planting after rule approval
Health & Fitness: Restore Yoga + Wellness in St. Clairsville
Students at John Marshall sound off on Astros cheating scandal
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
OSU Board reviews whether others failed to report accused doctor
Police release body cam video from coyote attack in Ohio
Big investment and partnership for local company
Residents react to drastic weather transformation over one week
Poll ranks Governor Justice as eighth most unpopular governor in U.S.
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Poll ranks Governor Justice as eighth most unpopular governor in U.S.
Father, Daughter Claim DEA Seized $82,000 Worth Of Life Savings At Pittsburgh International Airport
OK state senator proposes ‘MAGA’ license plate
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatalloh Ali Khamenei says attack against US military base was a “strike at America’s track record as a superpower”
Mom says school district charged her $600 to see video of her child being assaulted on bus
Trending Stories
Capito files for reelection, faces potential race with Ojeda
WLU sponsors public forum on human trafficking
2019 sets new record for job creation in Ohio
Farmers one step closer to hemp planting after rule approval
Health & Fitness: Restore Yoga + Wellness in St. Clairsville
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News