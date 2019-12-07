Skip to content
Valley Grove
‘Benson,’ ‘Star Trek’ actor René Auberjonois has died at 79
Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweater with cocaine reference
Wheeling Central three-peat as Class A champs
Local winery to donate to early Colon Cancer screening awareness
Catholic Charities hosting sensory visits with Santa
Beyond the Field- Players react on Wheeling Central’s three-peat
Steelers hang on for 23-17 victory over Cardinals
Browns win to stay in playoff hunt, can’t avoid OBJ drama
Defending champion Clemson to face Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl
No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Full moon
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
‘No signs of life’ after volcano erupts on New Zealand island, police say
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
One couple’s anniversary getaway interrupted by chaos from Spring Hills Suites threat
Former officer charged with putting leash around child’s neck
They matched on a dating site and got married. He needed a kidney, and they matched again
‘Style Show’ previews OV Heart Ball
Local organizations pay off Walmart layaways
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Wheeling Central three-peat as Class A champs
Man registers bees as emotional support animal
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
One couple’s anniversary getaway interrupted by chaos from Spring Hills Suites threat
Cities in Ohio challenging new state law on guns
Deserted 5-year-old takes toddler to neighbor in bitter cold
‘Typo’ may have overvalued home at nearly $1B
