Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
Top Stories
West Virginia State Police cruiser finishes 5th in national contest
Suspect in a Cleveland bank robbery writes demand note on document with his name, address
Bellaire man arrested after served warrant and locking himself in home
Illinois man charged with using sword in death of his mother
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Post 1 Wins Opener At State Tournament
Top Stories
West Liberty Picked 6th , Wheeling 11th In MEC Preseason Football Poll
Top Stories
Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
McAfee signs multi-year deal with ESPN; will call Thursday night college football games
Sunday Sit-Down with Ohio All-Stars
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
PONY League World Series Tickets
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
gender
Wa state to offer 3 gender options for state id’s
video
It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
Suspect in a Cleveland bank robbery writes demand note on document with his name, address
Bellaire man arrested after served warrant and locking himself in home
Illinois man charged with using sword in death of his mother
Wa state to offer 3 gender options for state id’s
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’
Snickers to offer 1 million free candy bars if Halloween date changes
Dollar General employee saves customer’s life
Grasshopper pizza & other great videos
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
West Virginia State Police cruiser finishes 5th in national contest
Suspect in a Cleveland bank robbery writes demand note on document with his name, address
Brooke County adds 3 new deputies and K9
Bellaire man arrested after served warrant and locking himself in home
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News