Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
Top Stories
2 charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind truck
Melania Trump defends rights of Baltimore teens to boo her
Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Sizzling Shooting Keys Win for No. 14 Hilltoppers
Top Stories
Wheeling Central’s Waterhouse Athlete Of The Week
McBride sparks West Virginia past Northern Iowa 60-55
No. 1 Ohio State set for battle vs. peaking No. 13 Michigan
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
girl scout
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
video
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
2 charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind truck
Melania Trump defends rights of Baltimore teens to boo her
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
FedEx delivery robots not allowed in NYC & other trending stories
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
Union Local students put books away, encounter real-life lessons
Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council names new executive director
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
2 charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind truck
Melania Trump defends rights of Baltimore teens to boo her
Pig chases reporter & other great videos
FedEx delivery robots not allowed in NYC & other trending stories
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Trending Stories
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
2 charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging horse behind truck
Melania Trump defends rights of Baltimore teens to boo her
Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter
Reynolds Hospital offers tips for those in recovery during the holidays
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News