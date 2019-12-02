Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Manchin, Capito announce more than $1 million for infrastructure improvements in Wellsburg
Top Stories
McDonald’s enters the chicken wars
A college football player’s parents died before his Senior Day, so his dogs accompanied him onto the field
State patrol: 15 killed on Ohio roads over holiday period
Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Worn out? Loss puts Kitchens’ future with Browns in jeopardy
Top Stories
LSU’s Brady, Ohio State’s Hafley finalists for top assistant
Browns QB Mayfield OK after hurting hand in loss to Steelers
Hunting buddies Washington, Hodges building rapport
Ohio State moves to #6 in AP poll- WVU unranked
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Giving Tuesday
Donate to your favorite charity for #GivingTuesday
video
Ohio selects rape kit tracking system created by Idaho
Voter verification and registration bill hearing delayed at sponsor’s request
Belmont County residents voice health concerns in survey
Donate to your favorite charity for #GivingTuesday
Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration surprises BCARL bearing gifts
Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Ohio Valley shoppers react
Millions flowing into Ohio Counties from Oil and Gas Industry
Chrisagis Brothers sitcom pilot is coming soon
McDonald’s enters the chicken wars
Better late than never: High-speed internet heads to Brooke, Hancock counties
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
In Wheeling Magazine overs where to volunteer during the holiday season
Sperm whale found dead with 220 pounds of trash in its stomach
Terry Glenn Jr., son of late Ohio State, Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, dies
White House says it won’t participate in impeachment hearing
Boggs Hill road closed for the week
Trending Stories
Ohio selects rape kit tracking system created by Idaho
Voter verification and registration bill hearing delayed at sponsor’s request
Belmont County residents voice health concerns in survey
Donate to your favorite charity for #GivingTuesday
Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration surprises BCARL bearing gifts
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News