Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Several eye-popping indictments handed down on by Hancock County Grand Jury
Top Stories
Third family comes forward in Clarksburg VA Hospital death investigation
Cameron teacher named W.Va. Teacher of the Year
Students celebrate Patriot Day
28th Annual Sandy O’ Haver Day of Caring kicks off
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Central, Linsly Set To Meet Again
Top Stories
CA House Band of the week: Wheeling Park
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Cameron’s Broughton Named Athlete Of The Week
Buckeye Local Panthers Team Of The Week
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
gordon gee
Wheeling Hospital host conference for patient care, job preservation
video
Newly released video shows former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis in handcuffs in back of police cruiser
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Old man disguise & other great videos
National Chocolate Milkshake Day & other trending news
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
City of Wheeling holds 9/11 Memorial Service
Third family comes forward in Clarksburg VA Hospital death investigation
Cameron teacher named W.Va. Teacher of the Year
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Students celebrate Patriot Day
More Video
Your Ohio Valley Weather Update
Emily's Thursday forecast
Video
More Weather News
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Newly released video shows former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis in handcuffs in back of police cruiser
Weirton Elementary held ceremony in memory of 9/11
St. Joseph held Blue Mass commemorating 9/11
Students celebrate Patriot Day
WV Governor responds to concerns over transporting patients from two closing facilities
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News