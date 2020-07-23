Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Judge sentences woman for sex acts with 2 dogs in Ohio
Cleveland mayor and police chief: No federal troops coming into city
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Carjacker who left dog to die in hot vehicle given 12-year prison sentence
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
great american outdoors act
Great American Outdoors Act passes House, What this means for Wheeling
Video
video
Cleveland mayor and police chief: No federal troops coming into city
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Carjacker who left dog to die in hot vehicle given 12-year prison sentence
Video
Traveling out of Ohio? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Governor DeWine says coronavirus outbreaks coming from bars
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 103 cases in morning update
Video
Ohio man arrested after photo kneeling on toddler’s neck goes viral
Video
Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
Video
New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
McMechen VFD is pleased to learn about governor’s $10,000 gift to all volunteer fire departments
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Cleveland mayor and police chief: No federal troops coming into city
Video
Carjacker who left dog to die in hot vehicle given 12-year prison sentence
Video
Traveling out of Ohio? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Governor DeWine says coronavirus outbreaks coming from bars
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 103 cases in morning update
Video
Ohio man arrested after photo kneeling on toddler’s neck goes viral
Video
Trending Stories
Judge sentences woman for sex acts with 2 dogs in Ohio
Cleveland mayor and police chief: No federal troops coming into city
Video
Wheeling Park commencement moved to Wheeling Island Stadium
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Carjacker who left dog to die in hot vehicle given 12-year prison sentence
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News