Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WV Budget shaping up as Legislative Session nears
Top Stories
Flu spreading earlier, faster in Ohio
Is your refrigerator running? They aren’t anymore at Reliable Appliance
Wheeling user fee now in effect, but what will the money be used for?
WV State police looking for missing child
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cancer Research Classic Day 1 Evening Action
Top Stories
“Rat” Honored For Working His 2,000 Game
Cancer Research Classic Day 1 Early Games
Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57
Wheeling Park Falls In CRC Opener
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
groom
Brides and grooms to be check out ‘Wheeling Wedding Experience’
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
WV Budget shaping up as Legislative Session nears
Flu spreading earlier, faster in Ohio
Is your refrigerator running? They aren’t anymore at Reliable Appliance
Wheeling user fee now in effect, but what will the money be used for?
$12m awarded to women in fraudulent porn scheme
Man who lit ex on fire outside Tim Hortons sentenced to 25 years in prison
United Methodist leaders propose to split church’s denomination over LGBT issues.
Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Pentagon to deploy roughly 3,500 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
WV Budget shaping up as Legislative Session nears
Flu spreading earlier, faster in Ohio
Is your refrigerator running? They aren’t anymore at Reliable Appliance
Wheeling user fee now in effect, but what will the money be used for?
$12m awarded to women in fraudulent porn scheme
Trending Stories
Deputies: Infant suffers from Shaken Baby Syndrome following alleged daycare worker abuse
Brides and grooms to be check out ‘Wheeling Wedding Experience’
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
GOP leaders preview legislative agendas ahead of session
Wheeling Central receives drug-free PSA award at CRC
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News