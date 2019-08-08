Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Husband speaks out after harassment from fellow business owners leads to wife’s suicide
Top Stories
Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales
Marquee Cinemas host ‘Sensory Saturdays’ at The Highlands
Amnesty International issued a travel warning when coming to the United States
Back To School: Breakfast the most important meal of the day
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Iowa’s Field of Dreams to host 2020 MLB matchup
Top Stories
WVU football player arrested, charged with reckless driving, fleeing
Top Stories
Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special Debuts This Weekend
PHOTOS: Mountaineers in full pads for fall camp
Nailers Trade Lacroix’s Rights to Greenville
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks to media as fall camp continues
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
PONY League World Series Tickets
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
harassment
Husband speaks out after harassment from fellow business owners leads to wife’s suicide
video
Husband speaks out after harassment from fellow business owners leads to wife’s suicide
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales
Marquee Cinemas host ‘Sensory Saturdays’ at The Highlands
Amnesty International issued a travel warning when coming to the United States
Emily’s Friday am forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Governor Justice releases statement on OVMC closure
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Assistant Wheeling Fire Chief is retiring
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Win
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Husband speaks out after harassment from fellow business owners leads to wife’s suicide
Walmart pulls violent game displays; no change on gun sales
Marquee Cinemas host ‘Sensory Saturdays’ at The Highlands
Amnesty International issued a travel warning when coming to the United States
Governor Justice releases statement on OVMC closure
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News