Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling City Council list ‘top priority’ projects for 2020
Top Stories
Local ‘Batman’ looks to empower children
Bill would help provide therapy dogs to vets
Pittsburgh organ donation facility wins national award
City of Wheeling Bringing Ice Skating to the Plaza on Market
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns’ Jarvis Landry: Garrett inquiry by league unfair
Top Stories
“Hi, my name is�?; Patchwork Steelers’ offense scrambling
Oklahoma State’s Hubbard brings run show to West Virginia
Ohio State star Young returns with “chip on my shoulder�?
Wheeling Wins MEC Tournament Opener
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Watch and Win
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
hungry
Wheeling Island Casino donates more than 300 turkeys
video
Wheeling Island Casino donates more than 300 turkeys
Weirton’s Light Up Night to feature Stuff the Cruiser/Fire Truck event
WTRF ‘Share To Give’ campaign is back!
WARN Act could see updates
Miner’s pension fix may get a vote in Congress by Christmas
Wheeling City Council list ‘top priority’ projects for 2020
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
29th annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway arrives Saturday
Local ‘Batman’ looks to empower children
Bill would help provide therapy dogs to vets
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Local ‘Batman’ looks to empower children
Bill would help provide therapy dogs to vets
Kasich for president? Sources say OSU considering former governor for top job
Today marks the 56th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination
WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway
Ohio State drains Mirror Lake prior to Michigan week
Trending Stories
Wheeling Island Casino donates more than 300 turkeys
Weirton’s Light Up Night to feature Stuff the Cruiser/Fire Truck event
WTRF ‘Share To Give’ campaign is back!
WARN Act could see updates
Miner’s pension fix may get a vote in Congress by Christmas
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News