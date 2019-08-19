Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
“Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign is in full swing through Labor Day weekend
Top Stories
Attorney General Morrisey Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Kentucky, Four Other States
All Elite Wrestling to tape television show live in Pittsburgh
The Rock announces wedding on Instagram
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
NFL
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Indian Creek Redskins 2019 Football Season Preview
Top Stories
Union Local Jets 2019 Football Season Preview
Top Stories
Buckeye Local Panthers 2019 High School Football Preview
Mountaineers in the NFL: Rookie preseason update
Steubenville Big Red 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Edison Wildcats 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Indian Creek High School
Indian Creek Redskins 2019 Football Season Preview
video
Pearl Harbor Survivor Wetzel Sanders passes away
Wheeling PD hoping to attract applicants with new test
Wheeling City Council holding public hearing for proposed safety building
Wheeling church steps up to house homeless after Salvation Army closes their homeless shelter for winter
Wheeling 250 Parade
Delays, lane closures expected along I-470
Section of Fitzsimmons Dog Park set to re-open this weekend
Northern Panhandle leading state in Oil & Gas statistics
Preliminary hearing set for Belmont County kidnapping fugitive
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Wheeling man faces judge Tuesday on robbery charges
UPDATE: Wheeling Island shooting suspect remains at large
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
“Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign is in full swing through Labor Day weekend
Attorney General Morrisey Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Kentucky, Four Other States
All Elite Wrestling to tape television show live in Pittsburgh
The Rock announces wedding on Instagram
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News