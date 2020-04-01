Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing
Report of a shot fired at Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove
Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations
Video
Pittsburgh pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Yes, We Are Here
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
iRacing
iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing
video
iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing
Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations
Video
Pittsburgh pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’
Video
Digital Exclusive: when will COVID-19 surge in the Ohio Valley and are we prepared?
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in WV
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Brooke County to conduct coronavirus site testing at Brooke high school and middle school
Video
One new positive COVID-19 case in Belmont County
Video
Columbiana County up to 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Hancock County has two new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases
Video
Russia sends plane containing medical aid, equipment to the U.S.
Video
Kroger offers “hero bonus” for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing
Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations
Video
Pittsburgh pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’
Video
Digital Exclusive: when will COVID-19 surge in the Ohio Valley and are we prepared?
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in WV
Video
Brooke County to conduct coronavirus site testing at Brooke high school and middle school
Video
Trending Stories
Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations
Video
Pittsburgh pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in WV
Video
Martins Ferry man dead on scene after car overturns near Yorkville
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice moves WV primary to June 9; school closure extended to April 30
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News