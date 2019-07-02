Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
Emergencies
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Marshall County man arrested for soliciting sexual activity with a minor
Top Stories
Gov. Justice declares state holiday for state employees on Friday, July 5, 2019
Top Stories
Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world
Hazardous waste spill closes roads in Wheeling
Ohio County woman admits to methamphetamine charge
Revenue growth in W Va. clears all-time state record
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Beast of the East Opens Thursday
Top Stories
Wheeling Jesuit Names New Men’s Basketball Coach
Top Stories
Wheeling Central holds 3rd annual friendly city shootout
Post 1 Downs Morgantown
Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders
Roughriders Win AAL Championship
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Lottery
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
July
Gov. Justice declares state holiday for state employees on Friday, July 5, 2019
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Bicycle librarian delivers books to kids
Emily’s Wednesday AM Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Revenue growth in W Va. clears all-time state record
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
McMechen petitions for state aid after June flooding
Moundsville PD investigating a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend
CBD store opens in Moundsville
Woman serving time for animal cruelty asks for early release
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Marshall County man arrested for soliciting sexual activity with a minor
Gov. Justice declares state holiday for state employees on Friday, July 5, 2019
Trump expected in Wheeling for private fundraiser
Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world
Bicycle librarian delivers books to kids
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News