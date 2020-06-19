Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19
Video
Canceled fundraisers leave nonprofits missing thousands of donation dollars
Video
DiCarlo’s Pizza becomes a stipulation in couples divorce.
Video
Marshall County FRN Partners with Mountaineer Food Bank For Second Mobile Food Bank
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
june 19
Digital Exclusive: The celebration and history of Juneteenth
Video
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19
Video
Canceled fundraisers leave nonprofits missing thousands of donation dollars
Video
PTTGC spokesman reacts to extension of cracker’s air quality permit
Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp recalled due to overdose risk
Video
Tulsa mayor orders curfew around site of President Trump’s weekend rally
Video
A Kroger location in Weirton will close in August
Video
Tennessee passes 6-week abortion ban during last-second budget negotiation
Video
Digital Exclusive: The celebration and history of Juneteenth
Video
Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis
Video
Defying the odds: Ohio man who doctors said wouldn’t live past age 11 turns 62
Video
Pelosi orders removal of portraits of four House speakers from US Capitol ahead of Juneteenth
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19
Video
Canceled fundraisers leave nonprofits missing thousands of donation dollars
Video
PTTGC spokesman reacts to extension of cracker’s air quality permit
Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp recalled due to overdose risk
Video
Tulsa mayor orders curfew around site of President Trump’s weekend rally
Video
Trending Stories
Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19
Video
Canceled fundraisers leave nonprofits missing thousands of donation dollars
Video
Boating Accident: 70-year-old man drowns in Tappan Lake
Video
PTTGC spokesman reacts to extension of cracker’s air quality permit
Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp recalled due to overdose risk
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News