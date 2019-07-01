Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Local residents travel to the Dominican Republic; come back safe
Top Stories
Ohio’s has tax hike leaves consumers cranky, but will provide money for fixing roads
Top Stories
West Virginia Attorney General files lawsuit against Aaron’s Rent-to-Own operator
Wheeling man charged with felony assault on step-son
Sheriff says suspects at large after Belle Village shootout “are a danger to society”
CDC warns of ‘crypto’ fecal parasite that can live for days in swimming pools
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Central holds 3rd annual friendly city shootout
Top Stories
Post 1 Downs Morgantown
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders
Roughriders Win AAL Championship
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Roughriders Confident Heading Into Championship Game
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Lottery
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Love OV
LOVE Local – Ep. 2: Warwood Tactical, Baby
LOVE Local – Episode 1: OV, The Places You’ll Go
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Local residents travel to the Dominican Republic; come back safe
Ohio’s has tax hike leaves consumers cranky, but will provide money for fixing roads
Ohio man sentenced for stealing from elderly mother, possessing child porn
CDC warns of ‘crypto’ fecal parasite that can live for days in swimming pools
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park
Accidental shooting in Shadyside
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
‘Puppies aren’t people’: Attorney in puppy tossing case sparks outrage in court
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Local residents travel to the Dominican Republic; come back safe
West Virginia Attorney General files lawsuit against Aaron’s Rent-to-Own operator
Wheeling man charged with felony assault on step-son
2 hospitalized after vehicle crash in Jefferson County
VA van drivers in Brooke and Hancock Counties funding is no more
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News