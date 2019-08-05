Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
President Donald Trump addresses the nation on this weekends shootings
Top Stories
Mental health professional: Don’t let information about mass shootings consume you
What is the online forum 8chan?
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Top Stories
Countdown to Kickoff
Top Stories
Post 1 Wins Opener At State Tournament
West Liberty Picked 6th , Wheeling 11th In MEC Preseason Football Poll
Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
PONY League World Series Tickets
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Magistrate
Chief Judge Wilson appoints new Ohio Co. Magistrate
video
President Donald Trump addresses the nation on this weekends shootings
Mental health professional: Don’t let information about mass shootings consume you
What is the online forum 8chan?
McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old
The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 22
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Ohio state Rep. Keller blames mass shootings on open borders, homosexuality, video games
Man flies hoverboard to England & other great videos
Gravity-defying tower & other trending news
Surveillance video shows moments after shots were fired in Dayton
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Win
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
President Donald Trump addresses the nation on this weekends shootings
Mental health professional: Don’t let information about mass shootings consume you
First ever Labor Day Luau golf event
What is the online forum 8chan?
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News