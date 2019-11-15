Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local boy holds canned food drive for those in need
Top Stories
Hope for Hines: Another milestone for Hines Rotriga
WV police get awarded by AAA
Wheeling Park football team speaks out against game violence
Former WV deputy found guilty of distributing heroin to confidential informants
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
PLAYOFFS: 7News Friday Football Sportszone
Top Stories
Myles Garrett, helmet a ‘weapon,’ banned for rest of season
Wheeling Park football team speaks out against game violence
AP source: Pirates agree to hire Ben Cherington as GM
Myles Garrett, helmet a ‘weapon,’ banned for rest of season
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Michael's Meanies
‘Michael’s Meanies’ reaches new milestone
video
Nine-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Hocking Hills State Park
West Virginia man wanted by U.S. Marshals
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Local boy holds canned food drive for those in need
‘Michael’s Meanies’ reaches new milestone
Winter Freeze Shelter opens doors early for women
Hope for Hines: Another milestone for Hines Rotriga
Wheeling Park football team speaks out against game violence
Community leaders call for elimination of dog racing subsidies in WV
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Former WV deputy found guilty of distributing heroin to confidential informants
Taylor Swift says she’s not being allowed to perform her early music for AMAs
Teacher suspended after shooting comment posted online
NFL hands down suspensions in Browns- Steelers brawl
Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Teens charged with photographer’s death scheduled to be in court
Trending Stories
Nine-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Hocking Hills State Park
West Virginia man wanted by U.S. Marshals
Local boy holds canned food drive for those in need
‘Michael’s Meanies’ reaches new milestone
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News